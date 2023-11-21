Florida man jumps in canal to evade arrest after punching neighbor, deputies say: 'What are you doing?'

A Florida man jumped into a canal to evade arrest after allegedly punching his neighbor in the face, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Phillip McGraw was arrested and charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, simple battery, petit theft and resisting an officer without violence after the incident that started to unfold Sunday afternoon on Cute Cout.

Deputies responded to a house after a man said a neighbor and known acquaintance entered his garage and punched him in the face during an argument, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The two got into an altercation that ended up tumbling into the street, deputies said.

That's when McGraw's stepfather, James Jones, pulled up to the home. McGraw got into the passenger seat and the two drove off, deputies said.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Jones' car was located and deputies attempted a traffic stop, but he allegedly fled. When the car eventually came to a stop, McGraw fled on foot and headed toward the canal behind his house, deputies said.

McGraw jumped into the water and swam away in an alleged attempt to evade law enforcement.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

He swam through multiple canals, but was caught and arrested behind a house on Crandell Court, deputies said.

"What are you doing?" a deputy is heard telling McGraw on bodycam footage. You can watch the bodycam video of McGraw's arrest in the player above.

He's being held on $32,500 bond.

Jones was also arrested and was charged with resisting an officer without violence. He was released after posting $500 bond.

"You might try to run from a Deputy Sheriff, but you will only go to jail tired, and in this case wet too, and with more charges," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a press release. "Sad to see it was a family trip to jail before Thanksgiving but at least they might be home together for the holidays."