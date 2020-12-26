Florida man killed after car he was working on slips off jack

article

A DeLand man was killed Wednesday after a car he was working on slipped off a jack and pinned him underneath, officials said.

Jay D’Angiolillo, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts by witnesses and paramedics who attempted to save him.

Officials say he was working on a friends' property in DeLand removing parts from scrap vehicles.

"One of those vehicles slipped off a jack that was placed on loose terrain, pinning him and causing severe injuries to his chest and head," officials said. "Two witnesses rushed to place another jack under the car, lifted it off D’Angiolillo, and began CPR while calling for help."

Paramedics arrived and took over CPR, but D’Angiolillo was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives found no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances.