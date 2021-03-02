Florida man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket days before birthday

article

It's going to be a very happy birthday for one Florida man after he won $1,000,000 on a scratch-off ticket just days before the celebration.

Gaston Sanchez-Cruz, of Fort Pierce, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game just 8 days before his 39th birthday!

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.

Sanchez-Cruz purchased his winning ticket from La Central, located at 1726 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.