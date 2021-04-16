Florida man wins $235 million Powerball jackpot, youngest winner in state’s history

article

A 23-year-old man just won a whopping $235.4 million, making him the youngest person in Florida Lottery history to claim a Powerball jackpot prize.

Thomas Yi, 23, of Land O' Lakes, claimed the prize from the drawing held on March 27. Yi purchased the winning ticket from a Publix supermarket in Lutz.

"Even after matching all six numbers, I was in disbelief and took my ticket to a retailer to have it checked," Yi calmly told the Florida Lottery. "The clerk at the counter instantly became excited and kept repeating that I had won the $235 million Powerball jackpot. I knew then that this would be life changing."

Yi chose to receive his prize as a lump sum payment of $160,038,447.

The retailer will receive a $95,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

When asked what he plans to do next, Yi shared that despite the money, he still wants to pursue higher education in either a business or medical field.