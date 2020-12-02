Florida man wins $5 million, his second scratch-off top prize in 3 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Munib Garvanovic is one lucky guy.
The 56-year-old Jacksonville man just won the $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game -- three years after claiming a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game!
He bought both tickets from the same convenience store.
MORE NEWS: Florida woman stopping for dinner wins $1 million on scratch-off from Winn-Dixie
"I love playing the Lottery at my local Gate store! Every November I play my favorite Scratch-Off games because I feel it brings me extra luck," he said. "This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!"
Garvanovic purchased his winning ticket from Gate, located at 1001 Monument Road in Jacksonville.
Advertisement
MORE NEWS: 13-foot massive alligator snatches duck from hunters in Central Florida
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.
The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.