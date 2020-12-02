Florida man wins $5 million, his second scratch-off top prize in 3 years

article

Munib Garvanovic is one lucky guy.

The 56-year-old Jacksonville man just won the $5 million top prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game -- three years after claiming a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game!

He bought both tickets from the same convenience store.

"I love playing the Lottery at my local Gate store! Every November I play my favorite Scratch-Off games because I feel it brings me extra luck," he said. "This is the second time in three years that this store has made me a winner!"

Garvanovic purchased his winning ticket from Gate, located at 1001 Monument Road in Jacksonville.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.