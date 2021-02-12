Florida man wins $5 million on $20 scratch-off ticket from gas station
article
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Sarasota man is now a multi-millionaire after buying a scratch-off ticket and winning $5 million!
Michael Estephanos, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.
Estephanos bought his winning ticket from In & Out Marathon, located at 2801 26th Street West in Bradenton. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The ticket only cost him $20.
More Trending News:
Advertisement
Florida cousins wrangle 300-pound, 16-foot Burmese python on family property
Good girl! Dog alerts owners of house fire using Ring camera
Woman gifts Publix cashier $600 after he paid for her groceries