Florida man wins $5 million on $20 scratch-off ticket from gas station

article

A Sarasota man is now a multi-millionaire after buying a scratch-off ticket and winning $5 million!

Michael Estephanos, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.

Estephanos bought his winning ticket from In & Out Marathon, located at 2801 26th Street West in Bradenton. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket only cost him $20.

More Trending News:

Advertisement

Florida cousins wrangle 300-pound, 16-foot Burmese python on family property

Good girl! Dog alerts owners of house fire using Ring camera

Woman gifts Publix cashier $600 after he paid for her groceries