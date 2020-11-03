Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old boy

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old Pasco County boy.

Authorities say Giovanni Oquendo was last seen in the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard in Land O’ Lakes.

He may be with 20-year-old Kaylee Maurer. The two could be traveling in a 2016 black Nissan Versa with the Florida license plate LRFT56.

Giovanni is described as about 3-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and tennis shoes with “Paw Patrol” characters that light up.

Mauer is a white female, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. She has blue hair, blue eyes, and multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-5878 or 911.