Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old girl

article

Investigators are searching for a missing child from South Florida.

One-year-old Hartley Mazzanti was last seen Friday in Martin County. Police believe she is with 35-year- old Christina Washington.

The pair may be traveling in a 2006 black Toyota Corolla with the Florida license tag 489RYL. The car has very distinguished wear and tear and the roof is orange from rust. There are two white spots on the trunk.

If you see them, please call the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 772-220-7170.