Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy in Gainesville

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy from Gainesville.

Authorities are looking for Ian Stephens. They said he is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Ian was last seen on Thursday in the area of the 3000 block of SW 30th Terrace in Gainesville and was wearing a dark gray shirt, black shorts, and possibly black shoes.

If you see him, contact the Gainesville Police Department at 352-393-7500 or 911.