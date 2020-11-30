Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says that a 14-year-old girl is missing.

They said that they are searching for Miryah Perry of Wildwood in Sumter County.

She was reportedly last seen in the area of Highway 44 and Morse Boulevard. She was said to be heading east, wearing a gray shirt with pink and purple floral pattern shorts.

In addition, the FDLE described her as five-feet, seven-inches tall, and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Miryah, they ask that you contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-769-2621 or 1-888-FL-MISSING.

