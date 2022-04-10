Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old, infant from Marion County

Authorities are looking for two missing children from Belleview: 16-year-old Secora Lee and Kehlani Hernandez, who is 11-months-old.

The Florida Missing Child Alert was issued late Sunday.

According to the alert, the two were last seen Friday night, April 8, 2022, in Belleview. Lee may be driving with Hernandez in a dark-colored sedan.

No other details were released.

Anyone who sees them should contact 911 or Belleview police at 352-245-7044.

