Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old from New Port Richey

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl last seen in New Port Richey.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Thaliyah Ayala was last seen on the morning of April 9 in the area of the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The teen is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was wearing a striped jacket, sweatpants and a white headband.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call New Port Richey police at 727-841-4550 or dial 911.