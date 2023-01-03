Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Lake County teen Jonathan Torres

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake County teenager.

Jonathan Torres, 16, was last seen in the area of the 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula, Florida, wearing a black jacket, light blue pants, and white Nike slides. He has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek. He may be traveling in a 2009, white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT. The vehicle may have a dent in the driver's door, authorities said.

Torres is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Astatula Police Department at 352-343-2101 or 911.