Missing Winter Springs, Florida, teen found safe: officials

Update: The statewide alert for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Winter Springs has been canceled after the teen was found safe, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Original story below:

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Seminole County girl.

Kyleigh Curtis, 14, was last seen in the 1100 block of North Highway 1792 in Winter Springs, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said she was wearing a hot pink hoodie, light pink sweatpants, and black shoes and may be carrying two white bags.

The teen is 5'1" and weighs about 95 pounds. She has a small birthmark on her left arm.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Winter Springs Police Department at 407-327-1000 or 911.