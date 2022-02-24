Florida mother of 2 killed during dispute over parking spot, deputies searching for driver

Investigators are searching for a killer who they say killed a Florida mother during a dispute over a parking spot.

It happened earlier this month in Hialeah which is near Miami.

Witnesses say the driver involved got into a heated argument with 57-year old Olga Fernadez. Police say the suspect struck the mother of two and dragged her several feet.

"The daughter of the victim came home that night and found a vehicle parked in her parking spot," said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez. "She went upstairs, she told her mother. Ms. Fernandez went outside and somehow confronted the person inside that vehicle."

The person who hit her left the scene. Officers are hoping that by releasing the security footage, it will help find the driver.

