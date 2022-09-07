Florida neighborhood evacuated after possible explosives found in backyard of home

A Florida neighborhood in Brevard County was partly evacuated Wednesday after possible explosives were found in the backyard of a home, and hours after firefighters were at the home to extinguish a camper that had caught fire. The home is located on McLeod Drive in Cocoa, Florida, which is about 45 minutes east of Orlando.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad and Cocoa Police Department are on scene.



According to investigators, the Cocoa Fire Department responded to the home shortly after midnight for a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a camper on the property that was engulfed. No one was home at the time, officials said.

"A short time after the fire was extinguished, a patrol officer noticed a tree caught fire on a property directly north of where the original fire started. Further investigation revealed the property at 330 Mc Leod Dr. contained explosives in the backyard, some of which had been going off throughout the night causing damage to the home," the Cocoa Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A Brevard County neighborhood in Cocoa was evacuated Wednesday after possible explosives were found in the backyard of a home on McLeod Drive.

Yvonne Martinez with the Cocoa Police Department told FOX 35 News they had to secure the area and decided to evacuated a half-mile area around the home.

"There are multiple structures on that property that need to be searched and cleared," Martinez said. Some residents have chosen not to leave and are sheltering in place, despite being urged to leave, Martinez said.

Patrol officers have blocked access to McLeod Dr. between U.S. Highway 1 and Dixie Ct. to Bellaire Dr. on the south and Grandview Blvd. on the North.

