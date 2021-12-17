Florida officer finds 2 alligators hanging from SUV's rear view window after crash

article

Two people were arrested after a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer found two dead alligators in a wrecked SUV.

According to FWC, an officer was asked to assist with an accident "involving two people and two alligators."

"He wasn’t sure what to expect," FWC wrote on Facebook.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he found a 6 ½ -foot and 8-foot-long alligator hanging from the rear window of an SUV resting on its side. The officer removed them from the SUV and taped their mouths shut for safety.

"After interviewing the individuals, one of them finally admitted to killing the alligators while fishing, and then both suspects loaded the gators into the SUV for transport."

Both people were charged, according to FWC.

