Florida officer in 'grave condition' after being shot while chasing robbery suspect

Miami-Dade police say one of their officers is in grave condition after being shot late Monday night. The officer was reportedly chasing a robbery suspect at the time.

WSVN reports that officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 67th Street around 8:15 p.m. According to police, the suspect tried to escape and crashed into a civilian vehicle. That's when a shootout began.

Police say the suspect was shot and killed; the officer was shot and taken to Ryder Trauma Center. The officer is currently in critical condition.

"We ask for your prayers," the department tweeted.

