Florida officer saves dogs from hot car in Walmart parking lot

A Florida officer is a hero to two dogs.

West Melbourne police say he had to smash a car window because the dogs were panting and had no water. Police say someone called to report the two dogs were in the car located in a Walmart parking lot.

They say they arrested 68-year-old, Marta Luz Paris after she came out of the store more than an hour later.

She faces charges of animal cruelty.

