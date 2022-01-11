Florida once again lightning capital of the county, data shows

article

Florida is once again the lightning capital of the country.

According to the company Vaisala, which tracks lightning strikes, the Sunshine State had the most lightning strikes per square mile last year.

According to their annual lightning report, Florida averaged 223 strikes per square mile.

The area around the Seminole County town of Geneva saw the most strikes in the state. The Little Big Econlockhatchee Wildlife Management Area had 857 strikes per square mile.

The United States also had the lowest lightning fatality count on record, with four of those recorded in Florida.

Florida was followed by Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi., and Oklahoma.

