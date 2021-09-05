Florida police department pays tribute to 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan bombing

A Florida police department paid tribute on Saturday to the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a deadly suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

On August 26, an Islamic State suicide attack at an airport gate killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

The Ocoee Police Department tweeted their tribute of these fallen soldiers just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. A picture shows a table at Texas Roadhouse with 13 settings for each fallen man and woman. The tweet read, "Our own Texas Roadhouse Ocoee tribute to our Country’s 13 fallen soldiers. #NeverForget #FallenHeroes."

MORE NEWS: Bill would award medals to 13 US service members killed in Kabul

At least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into the United States following the fall of Kabul as part of an "enduring commitment" to help people who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, the secretary of homeland security said Friday.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have already made it through security vetting and arrived in the U.S. to begin the process of resettlement. Exactly how many more will come and how long it will take remain open questions, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said as he outlined the effort.

"Our commitment is an enduring one," he told reporters. "This is not just a matter of the next several weeks. We will not rest until we have accomplished the ultimate goal."

Nearly 130,000 were airlifted out of Afghanistan in one of the largest mass evacuations in U.S. history. Many of those people are still in transit, undergoing security vetting and screening in other countries, including Germany, Spain, Kuwait and Qatar.

MORE NEWS: Biden defends departure from Afghanistan, ending 'forever war'

However, more than 40,000 have arrived in the U.S. so far. Mayorkas said about 20% are either U.S. citizens or permanent residents. The rest are people who have received or are in the process of receiving what's known as a Special Immigrant Visa — for those who worked for the American military or NATO as interpreters or in some other capacity — and Afghans considered particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, such as journalists and employees of nongovernmental organizations.

"We have a moral imperative to protect them, to support those who have supported this nation," said Mayorkas, who as a child came to the U.S. as a refugee from Cuba with his family.

While he said the U.S. expected to admit at least 50,000 Afghans, he suggested there was no set limit or a specific time frame.

"Our mission is not accomplished until we have safely evacuated all U.S. citizens who wish to leave Afghanistan or lawful permanent residents, all individuals who have assisted the United States in Afghanistan," he said. "This effort will not end until we achieve that goal."

MORE NEWS: More than 8,000 Afghan refugees at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy

Most of the Afghans who have arrived in the U.S. are being housed on military bases around the country, receiving medical treatment, assistance with submitting immigration applications and other services aimed at helping them settle in the country.

There were more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees at eight bases with capacity for twice as many, said Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, who heads U.S. Northern Command.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.