Florida police officer dies after suffering cardiac event during training, officials say

In Flagler County, the Bunnell Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that Sergeant Dominic Guida was taking part in a training exercise when he suffered a cardiac event and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson said that his passing is a profound loss.

