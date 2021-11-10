Florida police officer dies after suffering cardiac event during training, officials say
BUNNELL, Fla. - In Flagler County, the Bunnell Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that Sergeant Dominic Guida was taking part in a training exercise when he suffered a cardiac event and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson said that his passing is a profound loss.
