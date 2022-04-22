Watch: Florida police release shocking video of man allegedly shooting at officer

New video allegedly shows the moments before and after a man shot at an officer in Pinellas Park.

This unfolded at a Circle K gas station on Tuesday night.

Pinellas County deputies say that Calvin Brockington's ex-girlfriend called 911 claiming he was threatening her. When Officer Jacob Durer arrived, Brockington allegedly opened the door of his car and fired.

The officer was hit in the arm. Deputies say Brockington then carjacked a gas station customer, sparking a chase with speeds up to 150 mph, eventually ramming his car and then taking him into custody.

Authorities say the officer was shot in the upper right arm, fracturing the bone.

"This is the guy who is the epitome of a true bad guy. This is the guy that has absolutely no care for anybody else."

A Pinellas deputy was also hurt when he crashed his cruiser while trying to stop Brockington. Both the deputy and officer are expected to be okay.