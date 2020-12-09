Florida police search for man seen on video punching 70-year-old man

Police in Miami Beach, Florida, are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who sucker-punched a 70-year-old on November 21st.

Footage released by the Miami Beach Police Department shows the assailant walk up to the victim on 10th Street and Alton Road and punch him in the face, knocking him to the ground, before walking away.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for a broken nose, injuries to his hands, and bruising across his body, reports said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Storyful contributed to this report.