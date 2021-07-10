Florida Rep. apologizes after tweeting health update on wounded Daytona Beach officer

Representative Mike Waltz is apologizing after tweeting an update about the potential health of injured Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor.

This week, Waltz tweeted that Raynor, who had been shot in the head while on duty last month, was awake and speaking.

"Spoke to the Daytona Beach Police Chief and he says Officer Raynor is speaking and opening his eyes," Waltz tweeted. "His mother felt comfortable leaving the hospital for the first time in weeks. Nothing short of a miracle!"

The tweet sparked a response from Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, who had not released an update on the officer's condition.

"If I or @DaytonaBchPD intended to give an update on Officer Raynor’s status we would have done so ourselves! @michaelgwaltz had NO RIGHT to tweet this! I apologize to the Raynor family for this egregious violation of their trust. This is nothing more than politics at its best."

Chief Young has since deleted the tweet.

Waltz apologized to the Raynor family and the police department.

"My sincerest apologies to the Raynor family and @DaytonaBchPD. I was excited at the prospect of good news for Officer Raynor and did not intend to share info that wasn’t meant to be released. Continuing to pray for a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, the man accused of shooting Raynor, Othal Torayne Resheen Wallace, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

