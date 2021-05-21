Florida reports 2,371 new COVID cases; 94 new resident deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,371 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now at 2,304,860.

Total resident deaths now stand at 36,441, which represents an increase of 94 since Thursday, while a total of 731 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Friday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,195.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 141,375 and 1,291 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 45,663 and 520 deaths. Volusia County closely mirrors Osceola with the third-highest total cases at 44,378but with more deaths at 834. While Brevard County has the fourth-highest total cases at 42,565 cases, the county has recorded more deaths than Osceola or Volusia counties at 88p.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 9,916,161 had been vaccinated through Thursday. Meanwhile, 7,146,690 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 727,512 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.