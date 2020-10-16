Florida reports over 3,400 coronavirus cases, 94 more deaths

article

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported an additional 3,449 coronavirus cases and 94 more deaths.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 748,347. The Florida resident death toll has risen to 15,830.

Florida and the nation saw upticks last week in first-time unemployment claims as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pummel the economy, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Florida received an estimated 44,795 first-time unemployment claims during the week that ended Oct. 10, up from 42,306 in the prior week.

Also on Friday, the world's largest randomized trial of COVID-19 treatments found “conclusive evidence” that Remdesivir, a drug used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump when he fell ill, has little or no effect on severe cases, the U.N. health agency said Friday.

The World Health Organization announced the results of a six-month trial that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.