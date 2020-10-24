Florida reports over 4,400 coronavirus cases, 77 more deaths

article

The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida increased by 4,471 on Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported.

Another 77 Florida residents have died.

The statewide total of cases is now at 776,251 and resident deaths are at 16,417. With 203 non-resident deaths, the combined toll is 16,620.

Daily figures reported by the state could include cases that are weeks old.

The U.S. coronavirus caseload reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day. The U.S. death toll, meanwhile, has grown to 223,995, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard published by Johns Hopkins University. The total U.S. caseload reported on the site Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16.

In Orange County, the top health officials advised parents to not throw birthday parties for kids after several people who attended parties recently contracted the virus. They say parties have led to the temporary shut down of two local high schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently said he doesn't want a repeat of the school closures.

“Going forward, whatever the future may hold, school closures should be off the table,” he said. "They don't do anything to mitigate COVID. But they do cause catastrophic damage to the physical, mental, and social well-being of our youth. Let's not repeat any mistakes of the past."