Florida school board term limits proposed

article

Florida lawmakers in 2021 could again consider a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose eight-year term limits on county school board members.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, filed a measure (HJR 11) on Monday that would put a term-limits proposal on the 2022 ballot. The proposal is filed for the 2021 legislative session, which will start in March.

TRENDING NOW:

Similar proposals have been filed in past years, including during the 2020 session. The House approved the 2020 version, but the proposal died in the Senate.

Voter approval ultimately would be needed because the proposal would change the state Constitution.

Advertisement

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.