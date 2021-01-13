Florida Sen. Rubio to Biden: Send $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans

article

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) has sent a letter to President-elect Joseph Biden urging him to support stand-alone legislation to increase direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

"It would send a powerful message to the American people if, on the first day of your presidency, you called on the House and Senate to send you legislation to increase the direct economic impact payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic from $600 to $2,000," Rubio wrote.

Although Rubio states that he is concerned about the long-term effects of the additional spending, "we simply cannot ignore the fact that millions of working-class families across the nation are still in desperate need of relief.

"At a time when they need it most, we must recognize the positive message it would send to the American people and the entire world if Republicans and Democrats came together on January 20, 2021 to put the American people first."

On Thursday, Biden is expected to release his stimulus package plan. Exact details have not been released, but it is expected to contain an extension of increased unemployment benefits, help for small businesses, funding for COVID-19 vaccines, and a direct payment check.

