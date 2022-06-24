Florida storm damage: Snapped trees, flooded streets in Ocala after Friday storms

Storms that moved through Central Florida Friday evening ripped the awning off a fast-food restaurant, knocked over trees, and flooded streets in Ocala, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Photos shared on their Facebook page showed multiple trees knocked over and limbs down, including one that appeared to have fallen on a house, vehicles stranded in flooded roadways, and a damaged restaurant.

Friday's storm toppled a tree onto power lines on SE 24TH St. in Ocala, June 24, 2022. [Credit: Helen Davidson ]

Strong storms moved across the area later Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue several severe thunderstorm warnings for various counties in the area. Wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail were observed by weather spotters in parts of Marion and Lake counties.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on SE 24th St. in Ocala believed to have been caused by lightning. The homeowner, Fred Miley, said he was inside at the time, and it was the loudest noise he has ever heard. Neighbors said the lightning strike shook the entire block. One woman said pictures fell off the wall.