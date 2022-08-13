Florida teen who lost leg in shark attack discharged from hospital

A teenage girl who lost her leg after surviving a shark attack at a Florida beach is finally home.

Addison Bethea, 17, was discharged from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where she has been receiving care since the attack on June 30.

"Addison spent 37 days at TMH in our Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Unit and then the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center," the hospital wrote in an update on Facebook. "She had several successful surgeries to save as much of her leg as possible and is on the path to recovery and eventually using a prosthesis."

The hospital posted video of Addison leaving with her family to head home for the first time in weeks. She was greeted by a round of applause by the staff who helped care for her.

"Go Addison, go!" a staff member cheered as the smiling teen seemed to master the crutches she is using to help her walk.

The Bethea family says they plan to continue outpatient rehabilitation and home healthcare services. They've set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Addison's ongoing medical costs.

Back in June, Addison was scalloping with her brother, Rhett, off the coast of Keaton Beach when she was pulled underwater by an estimated 9-foot shark. Her brother reportedly jumped in the water and "beat the shark" until she was freed.

Because the injuries were so severe, she had to undergo a partial amputation surgery for her leg. Since then, the hospital has been posting updates on her progress, including her first steps after surgery and now – going home.

"Way to go Addison! We'll always be rooting for you!"