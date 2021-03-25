Florida to lower vaccine eligibility age to 40 starting Monday, 18+ next month

article

Florida will open eligibility requirements to anyone 18 and older on April 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

Starting March 29, the eligibility requirement for getting the vaccine will drop from 50 to 40, the governor said in a news release. The age requirement dropped from 60 to 50 on Monday.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov.

In an announcement on YouTube, DeSantis said:

"We’ve been able to expand eligibility to those age 50 and above and we’ve seen additional success. Now because of this success, I am pleased to announce additional vaccine eligibility expansions. While the Biden administration set a May 1st target date for vaccine eligibility for all adults, Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5th. And this coming Monday, March 29th, the age of eligibility for the vaccine will be reduced from 50 to 40. We have now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state."

Right now, the vaccine is also available at many local pharmacies as well as state and federally run vaccine sites.

President Biden previously announced all Americans who want a vaccine shot should be able to make an appointment by May 1st. During a press conference on Friday, DeSantis said he expected that Florida would open up the eligibility to all ages by that date.

The vaccines are also available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, and every single one of the 730 Publix pharmacies across Florida. Soon, the vaccine will also be available at more than 600 Walgreens pharmacies statewide.

