Florida woman accused of chasing relative down street, shooting him dead

A Florida woman is accused of chasing one of her relatives down a neighborhood street and shooting him on Saturday. The man died at a church before someone could bring him to the hospital.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Pine Street in Fruitland Park. Detectives say the woman was at a home on Pine Street when she saw her relative, 39-year-old Jesse McParlin, walking through the neighborhood.

"According to witnesses, the female began yelling at McParlin and then chased him down the street and shot him with a handgun. Detectives learned there was apparently a long-standing grudge between the two," the sheriff's office said.

McParlin ran to his nearby home after being shot and sought help from a man who was there.

The man tried to take McParlin to the hospital, but he died in the area of the Calvary Baptist Church on Eagles Nest Road. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the shooter, who they are not identifying because they believe she may be the victim of a sex crime.

Detectives have not said how the two are related.

The shooter turned herself in to the Lake County Detention Center on Saturday evening. She is charged with second-degree murder and was booked into jail with no bond.