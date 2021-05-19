Florida woman accused of raping teen after crashing birthday party, deputies say

article

A Florida woman was arrested after deputies say she raped a teenager at a birthday party while a 12-year-old child slept nearby.

Jessica Good, 44, is charged with two counts of Child Abuse and two counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with a Minor. Deputies say the incident took place on May 9 at a home in Port Charlotte.

According to the sheriff's office, Good and a female friend came home around 2 a.m. after a night of drinking.

"After returning home intoxicated, Good continued to ‘hang out’ with the juveniles while allegedly making extremely inappropriate sexual comments and providing the 17-year-old victim with alcohol," deputies said.

Investigators say a 12-year-old was sleeping on a bean bag just a foot away from the suspect and the 17-year-old victim when "she was awoken by noises."

"She noticed the two actively engaged in intercourse. The 17-year-old victim got up from the loveseat to use the restroom, then returned to the loveseat where the suspect was lying. At this time, the sexual activity continued between the 17-year-old victim and Good."

The teen reportedly told a staff member at his high school what happened and authorities were notified.

Good remains at the Charlotte County Jail on a $150,000 bond.