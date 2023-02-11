Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire.

Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud. 

Fernandez Bou chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The GOLD RUSH LIMITED game launched in 2021 and costs $20.