Florida woman stabs family dog 9 times because she was mad at husband, sheriff says

"I am disgusted by the actions of this individual who stabbed her husband’s innocent dog to death because she was angry at her husband!" said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Sherry Ann White of Cocoa was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

According to the sheriff's office, White stabbed the dog, named Jake, at least 9 times in the back "and then awakened her husband to tell him she had killed his dog."

Tragically, Jake died from his injuries.

"As I have always said…if you can do something like this to an animal you could do it to a human!!" Ivey said on Facebook.

White's bond was set at $2,000.

