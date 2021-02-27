Forecasters may start hurricane season early this year: Here's why

The Atlantic hurricane season typically starts on June 1 and runs through November 30. But this year, forecasters are considering starting it a couple of weeks early.

According to The Weather Channel, NOAA is considering moving up the official start date after a string of years when the first named storm formed before June 1. In an email from the National Hurricane Center's (NHC) spokesperson Dennis Feltgen, a team from the NHC and the National Weather Service will discuss the move this spring,

"Considerations for the team would include a determination of the quantitative threshold for adding or removing dates from the official Atlantic hurricane season," he told The Weather Channel. "Then, an examination would need to take place regarding the need for, and potential ramifications of, potentially moving the beginning of the hurricane season to May 15."

Last year, Tropical Storm Arthur formed on May 16, which marked the 6th consecutive year that a named storm formed before the officials start of hurricane season.

The 2020 Atlantic season was one for the record books, putting up 30 named storms --- requiring the use of the auxiliary Greek alphabet for the second time ever.

However, in a season that overlapped the coronavirus pandemic, most storms spun away from Florida.

Early predictions from Colorado State University, which issues seasonal hurricane forecasts each year, says this year is leaning toward a 65-percent chance of an above-normal 2021 season. The university will release its formal forecast on April 8.

The National Hurricane Center has released the list of names you can expect to hear from our FOX 35 meteorologists this year:

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

