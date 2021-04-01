Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport reopens following police investigation

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reopened Thursday morning after being closed for hours due to heavy police activity in the area.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the police activity was outside of Terminal 2 and 3.

MORE NEWS: Police searching for 4 suspects in armed home invasion near Mall at Millenia

"The airport was evacuated and planes full of passengers were stuck on the tarmac as of 6:00 a.m.," the Sun Sentinel reports.

"Disruptions to airport operations may be possible and travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight status before coming to the airport," the airport announced on Twitter.

Advertisement

Just after 7 a.m., the airport announced that all roads to the airport are open.

Watch FOX 35 News for updates on this story.