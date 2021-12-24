FOX 35 Care Force: Foster parents move from New York to Florida to raise more kids

One family is going to have a full house this Christmas filled with love.

After raising their biological children, a couple became foster parents, welcoming other kids who need a place to call home.

"There is nothing more amazing than hearing them tell me ‘Mommy, I love you,’" foster parent Kegsy Rivera said. She has been a foster parent for ten years now. "It all started with my oldest getting too old to play with."

After raising her three biological children and her son’s best friend, she realized that she still had a lot more love to give. So, she decided to become a foster parent, taking in kids who needed a loving home.

"We fostered more than 20-something babies," Rivera said. Fostering eventually turned into adoption — several of them. "We have adopted four and those have been the biggest four blessings in my life."

Rivera and her husband are now in the process of adopting a fifth child while still taking in more foster kids.

"With us, it’s always a party at our house because we’re so many," Rivera explained.

They actually moved from New York to Florida so they could buy a bigger house for their expanding family.

"I love it here. I love the people here. Everybody’s so friendly and nice," Rivera added.

She also said that she gets a lot of help in Central Florida with the foster kids.

For example, an event put on by Embrace Families and the Kissimmee Elks Club helped give holiday toys to foster families.

"Everyone here is so amazing. Everyone I have met through Embrace Families," Rivera said. "They want you to stay in foster care, even though I’ve been in foster care for ten years."

Rivera has dedicated her life to making sure that the kids grow up in a happy home.

"It’s been nothing but an amazing experience," she said. "I wouldn’t change a thing."

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, visit https://embracefamilies.org/.

