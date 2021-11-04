System brings soaking rain, cooler temperatures to Central Florida

A major storm system has brought heavy rain and flooding across parts of Central Florida. Behind it is a rush of cold air that will deliver low temperatures into the 40s and 50s over most of the region.

On Saturday, highs will struggle to reach into the mid-50s with slightly warmer temperatures along the coast and to the south of Orlando.

"Where typically during the coldest week of the winter our average high is 71 degrees, on Saturday, we're going to be hard-pressed to see 60 degrees across many parts of the area," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner, "so that's gonna be a real shock to the system. We typically see these temperatures in January."

Winds have pushed in from the northeast, surging down the Florida coast through the day as a pocket of high pressure fills in over the Eastern United States behind the front.

Flood advisories and warnings have been issued in Florida as Nor’easter conditions are bringing gusts to gale force along the coast. Rough surf, heavy rainfall, and tidal flooding have also been reported, along with significant beach erosion.

The FOX 35 Storm Teams says this prolonged soaking rain will be accompanied by the colder air as the evening progresses. Some rain totals were reaching near eight inches in Daytona Beach as of early Friday evening, where widespread flooding was reported. Inland counties are also reporting anywhere from two to three inches of rainfall.

Flooding in Daytona Beach, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

The low-pressure center will begin moving East of Florida by Saturday afternoon and a few showers could be around for the first part of Saturday. As the system finally clears out, winds will ease, rain chances dry up and skies trend sunny by Sunday.

The weekend will feature highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wake up temps by Sunday morning dip back into the 40s and 50s.

A coastal flood watch is up over the weekend as well. Strong winds, increasing seas, and higher than normal weekend tides will all contribute to the coastal flood threat. High tides this weekend will occur during the late morning and late evening time frames. Low-lying coastal flooding and beach erosion are both possible.

