FOX 35 Storm Alert Day Sunday: Storms expected across Florida before major cooldown

Central Florida has a big weather weekend ahead.

We started your Saturday with chilly temperatures.

North Central Florida woke up to the 30s, and east Central Florida woke up to the 40s.

Temperatures will slowly be warming to the low-70s across the region with mostly sunny skies.

It will be the best day this weekend for any outdoor activities.

Sunday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

A cold front will sweep across the Florida peninsula starting at daybreak in North Central Florida and will clear Brevard County by 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a "marginal" risk for strong to severe storms.

The main weather threats will be damaging wind gusts of 50+ mph, heavy rain and a low risk of an isolated tornado or two.

Once the front pushes south, cold air will arrive.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the 30s on Tuesday morning.

This is the coldest air of the season.

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App to track the cold front and temperatures in your neighborhood right on your cellphone.