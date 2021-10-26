FOX 35 Storm Alert Day Thursday: Strong cold front to increase chances for severe storms

A strong cold front will swing across East Central Florida on Thursday, increasing the threat for strong to severe storms and possibly isolated tornadoes.

That's why we're declaring this Thursday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day and specifically from late morning into the early evening hours as the front moves through.

Warm air and increasing moisture ahead of the front will create an environment favorable for storm development.

"Our main threats as this front moves over the state will be strong gusty winds, lightning definitely a possibility as well as an isolated tornado," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Giannas said.

This threat puts Central Florida in a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms.

The good news is this weekend, once the front clears, we'll feel highs in the 70 with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

On Halloween morning, you can wake up to 58 in Leesburg, 59 in Orlando, and 50 up in Gainesville.

