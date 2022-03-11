FOX 35 Storm Alert Days: Severe storms, tornadoes possible this weekend followed by big cold front

FOX 35 Storm Alert Days continue going into the weekend in Central Florida with the threat of strong to severe weather rising.

Warm, steamy conditions will be one of the factors driving the storm risk again on Friday. Expect most areas to exceed the 80-degree mark again this afternoon, storms bubble up late morning, early afternoon with the highest concentration of rain over the northern counties. Locations like Ocala in Marion County will see a sharp rise in storm chances as we draw closer to the noon hour.

In contrast, the storm risk looks a bit lower closer to Orlando. If you're heading out to the theme park and attractions, keep an eye to the sky after 2 pm, as isolated showers and storms develop there.

Severe storm risk will be highest in the Panhandle and Big bend region today with a "Level 2 Likely" mode of severe storms down through the Northern third of the peninsula. Storms should ease by early evening.

Saturday brings a strong Arctic front through the area with a line of strong to severe storms in tow. The squall line looks to push through the viewing Saturday morning and into the afternoon across the far South.

The greatest weather threats appear to be damaging winds and hail, heavy rain and lightning. There could be a few isolated, brief tornadoes along the front – we'll be tracking that threat as well! Behind the front, expect colder conditions Sunday morning as we wake up in the 30s and 40s.

