Police: Man tried to run over female opponent after softball game

A Georgia man bonded out of jail late Tuesday afternoon after Fruitland Park police say he tried to settle a beef from a co-ed recreational softball game off the diamond.

"It's, it's just a sad situation. He clearly didn't think this through," Chief Erik Luce said.

Witnesses say there were was trash talk going on from both teams throughout the game.

"She was playing the position on the field as a catcher. He had walked up and kick dirt on her. That was observed by the umpire who immediately ejected that male player from the game," Chief Luce said.

The drama didn’t end there. Instead of collecting his gear and immediately leaving the ballpark after the game, Chief Luce said Andrew Jordan Gonzalez waited for the woman.

"One of our officers was there on duty observing the game, sees this black car, squealed tires driving toward her in there, in her direction, and then veers over towards her and then keeps going," Chief Luce said.

According to Gonzalez’s arrest affidavit, he grazed the female player with the side of his car as she was walking in the grass.

Chief Luce says after seeing what happened, his officer called the situation into dispatch and went to check on the female victim.

Another Fruitland Park officer spotted Gonzalez’s car less than two miles away in a Walmart parking lot and stopped him. The arrest report says Gonzalez "spontaneously stated that he was super upset about being ejected from the game and wanted to rush home to cool off… He didn’t intentionally swerve towards the female on the grass, but said she was a "b-word" all night."

Officers arrested Gonzalez and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony that could carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

He’s out of jail on a $5,000 bond.