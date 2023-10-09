Expand / Collapse search

Skydiver killed after landing in Florida yard identified by Titusville police

By FOX 35 News Staff
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Titusville Police Department has released new details regarding a skydiver who fell to his death after landing in a Central Florida yard over the weekend.

Officials identified the victim as Frederick Morello, 69, of Ormond Beach.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said Morello was outfitted in parachute attire and gear when he was found dead on the lawn of a home on Merry Lane, located adjacent to Arthur-Dunn Airpark. 

James Sconiers, who lives at the home, told FOX 35 News he saw the incident unfold.

A skydiver died Saturday afternoon when he crash-landed in someone's yard, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

"He hit the ground. Bounced off the driveway into their grass. Almost like a basketball that’s just how hard he hit the ground like someone bounced him up. It’s hard," Sconiers said.

One resident said his home security camera caught what happened. It shows that the parachute had been deployed when the man crashed to his death in a resident's driveway.

At this time, police said the incident remains under investigation but, will release more information upon its conclusion. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 