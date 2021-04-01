Front to bring blast of cold air to Central Florida

It's Spring but Central Florida is about to feel more like winter when a cold front drops temperatures big time.

Thursday will see some showers and warm temperatures, mostly in the low to mid 70s. This means tank tops, flip flops and an umbrella will be your go-to essentials today.

Rain could move into Orlando around noon, but will clear out as the afternoon moves along.

On Friday, temperatures take a dive.

Wake-up temperatures across Central Florida will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s! Keep your favorite sweater handy: you're going to need it if you're taking the dog out for a walk or going out to get a cup of coffee.

The Easter weekend brings lots of sunshine and beautiful weather.

"We'll keep it dry all the way through mid-week of next week," says FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jayme King.

