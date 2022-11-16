Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass

This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!

Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico.

For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on May 2, 2023. The pass is good for 12 months and is geared toward flexible travelers.

Here's how it works:

Annual passholders will have to login to their Frontier Miles account the day before they want to hop on a flight. For each flight, you'll pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking. When you book, you can also purchase options like bags, seats, and other products, for each flight to customize your travel, Frontier said in a press release.

Once you're booked, you're ready to fly!

"The GoWild! Pass is a terrific opportunity for people with flexible schedules who can hop on a flight on short notice and take advantage of the huge number of airplane seats that go empty each year," said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. "We invite our passholders to explore new cities, visit friends and family, and fly from snow to sun and back as often as they like with the freedom and flexibility of the GoWild!™ All-You-Can-Fly Pass."

Flights are subject to availability and blackout periods that include:

2023: May 25, 26, 29; June 29, 30; July 1-5, 8, 9; August 31; September 1, 4; October 5, 6, 9; November 18, 22, 24-27; December 16, 17, 22-24, 26-31;

2024: January 1, 15; February 15, 16, 19; March 3, 10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31; April 5-7, 12-14.

For more information and to get a pass, visit Frontier's website.