FSU reports nearly 840 students, 14 staff test positive for COVID-19

Nearly 840 students and more than a dozen employees at Florida State University have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data listed on the university's dashboard that track COVID-19 cases.

Students returned to campus the week of August 10 and the semester officially began on August 24. A total of 11,653 tests were administered between August 2 and September 4, among staff, and students, with a positivity rate of 7.3%.

The university on Friday announced a program for random testing of asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff physically present on campus. The university’s goal is to test at least 5 to 10% of those who are on campus daily based on the average from the prior week. The program will begin on Monday, September 14. Voluntary testing will continue to be available through Friday, September 11.

Undergraduates who reside on campus already completed mandatory return-to-campus testing but will continue to be part of a larger pool of students and staff who will be randomly tested. Students who do not comply with the testing invitation may have certain campus access privileges revoked. They and may continue classes via remote learning, the university said.