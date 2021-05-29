Full Sail student who allegedly hit officer with skateboard during Capitol riot granted release

Grady Owens, a Full Sail student suspected of hitting an officer with a skateboard during the Capitol riot, has been granted release.

Court documents obtained by FOX 35 News say Owens will be released pending trial and will be placed on home detention.

Last month, the Department of Justice reported that 21-year-old Owens has been arrested in relation to the riot at the Capitol. Federal officials said that they believe Owens hit a D.C. police officer in the head with a skateboard. He suffered a concussion and an injury to his pinky finger.

Federal officials say they identified Owens as a music production student at Full Sail University. He is said to live in a Winter Park apartment just down the street from the school. A staff member at the school was actually the person who identified Owens in a video from the riot, investigators said.

According to federal documents, Owens flew from San Antonio to Washington D.C. the day before the riots. He returned to San Antonio the day after.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot.

